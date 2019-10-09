Dahlonega
Jerald B. "Jerry" Head
Jerald B. "Jerry" Head, age 77, of Dahlonega, GA (formally of Buford, GA) passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ruth Head. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Shirley Anglin Head, Dahlonega, GA; daughter, Susan Gail Mase, Dahlonega, GA; sons, Steven Jerald (Jana) Head, Buford, GA, Kevin Byce Head, Dahlonega, GA; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Head Kilgore, Flowery Branch, GA; brother-in-laws and sisters-in-law, Charles and Hilda Anglin, Braselton, GA, Marvin and Ellen Anglin, Dahlonega, GA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce and Harvey Dalton, Demorest, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Head was born July 19, 1942 in Gainesville, GA. He was a 1960 graduate of South Hall High School. Mr. Head retired from Kraft Foods in Decatur, GA, after twenty three years of service. He was a member of the Flowery Branch Lodge 212 F: A.M. where he was a Mason. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with grandson, Larry Mase officiating. Interment to follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens with a graveside Masonic Service. They family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Flanigan Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.