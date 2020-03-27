Buford
Jerald "Buddy" Beard
Jerald "Buddy" Beard, age 76, of Buford, GA passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Doris Kilgore Beard. Mr. Beard is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Michelle Beard, Cleveland, OH; daughters and sons-in-law, Melanie Dawn and Greg Reed, Buford, GA, Tiffany Ann and Brandon Ridley, Flowery Branch, GA, Jere Suzanne and Tsui Mei Chang, Decatur, GA; eight grandchildren, Lauren Beard, Alec Beard, Ella Beard, Ava Beard, Luke Reed, Haley Reed, Jackson Chang, Fox Chang; sisters, Eleanor Beard Martin, Buford, GA, Brenda and Larry Puckett, Sugar Hill, GA, Mary Alice Beard and Cindy Latouf, Buford, GA; several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Beard was born May 3, 1943 in Byron, GA. He was a 1961 graduate of Buford High School, Buford, GA and attended North Georgia Technical College, Dahlonega, GA where he earned his Associates Degree. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company with over twenty years. Mr. Beard was referred by many of his friends as the living legend. He was a member of Buford United Methodist Church, Buford, GA A private family graveside service will be held at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Gwinnett Co-Operative Program in memory of Buddy Beard.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerald Beard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.