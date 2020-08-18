Lilburn, GA HINESLEY - Mrs. Jeannette Hinesley, age 77 of Lilburn, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Brian McColloug will officiate. Interment will follow at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain. Jeannette retired from CIBA Vision and was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Hinesley, Sr.; her daughters, Gayle Hinesley-Pringle, Sandy Jenkins, Wanda London; and her sister, Ann Johnson. Jeannette is survived by her son, John Wesley Hinesley, Jr. of Loganville; daughter, Tracy Swain of Loganville; son-in-law, Larry Pringle of Loganville; grandchildren, Megan Hinesley-Pringle, Gracy Swain, Olivia Hinesley, John London, Jr., James London, Ethan Hinesley; siblings, Cathy Garmon of Auburn, Curtis Baughcum of Madison, and Raymond Baughcum of Stone Mountain. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- US suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to concerns over city's eroding autonomy
- Thom Brennaman leaves MLB game broadcast after uttering anti-gay slur on air
- Detroit teachers authorized a potential strike over Covid-19 safety fears
- South Korea's latest church-linked coronavirus outbreak is turning into a battle over religious freedom
Articles
- State officials: Gwinnett teen the second youngest recorded COVID-19 death in Georgia
- Starting this weekend, Walmart is converting its parking lots into free drive-in theaters
- Gwinnett schools' bus drivers to begin running routes Wednesday
- Gwinnett County schools praises educators, students for start to school year despite early technical issues
- Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside: Violence against store employees over face mask policies not tolerated
- Downtown Lawrenceville parking deck ahead of schedule; performing arts center still slated for spring opening
- Gwinnett commissioners approve rolled back millage rate
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett preparing to begin $57 million emergency department expansion
- State Rep. Sam Park highlights COVID-19 impact on Gwinnett teachers during Democratic National Convention
- Gwinnett Rotarians honor bus driver for service to those in need
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 17
- ON THE MARKET: This estate in Buford features 9 bedrooms and 5 pristine acres
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 16, 2020
- PHOTOS: First day of school in Gwinnett County
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver receives Rotary Club Hidden Hero Award
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Aug. 10-16
- PHOTOS: Buford City Schools welcomes children back to class
- PHOTOS: Mountain View at Buford Softball
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.