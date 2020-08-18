Lilburn, GA HINESLEY - Mrs. Jeannette Hinesley, age 77 of Lilburn, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Brian McColloug will officiate. Interment will follow at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain. Jeannette retired from CIBA Vision and was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Hinesley, Sr.; her daughters, Gayle Hinesley-Pringle, Sandy Jenkins, Wanda London; and her sister, Ann Johnson. Jeannette is survived by her son, John Wesley Hinesley, Jr. of Loganville; daughter, Tracy Swain of Loganville; son-in-law, Larry Pringle of Loganville; grandchildren, Megan Hinesley-Pringle, Gracy Swain, Olivia Hinesley, John London, Jr., James London, Ethan Hinesley; siblings, Cathy Garmon of Auburn, Curtis Baughcum of Madison, and Raymond Baughcum of Stone Mountain. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeannette Hinesley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.