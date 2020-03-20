Buford, GA
Jeanette Sudderth "Nett" Mauldin
Mrs. Jeanette "Nett" Sudderth Mauldin, age 88, of Buford, GA passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by first husband, Deter Sudderth; parents, Albert and Livica Doster; son-in-law, Walter Nix; three brothers; and one sister. Mrs. Mauldin is survived by husband of fifteen years, Lyman Mauldin, Buford, GA; daughters and son-in-law, Susie Sudderth Nix, Sugar Hill, GA, Luann Sudderth Pruitt and Charles Pruitt, Flowery Branch, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Barbara Sudderth and Danny and Becky Sudderth, all of Sugar Hill, GA; stepson, Gary Mauldin, Flowery Branch, GA; ten grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; sister,Vallie Ruth Doster Jackson, Sugar Hill, GA; brother, George Norman Doster, Buford, GA; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Frances M. Doster, Buford, GA, Delores Doster, Kentucky, and Doris and Kenneth Mauldin, Dorothy and Burt Mauldin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Mauldin was born on November 2, 1931 in Buford, GA. She was a 1948 graduate of Buford High School. She was a homemaker, as well as having worked at Micro Metrics. Mrs. Mauldin was a member of First Baptist Church of Buford, and a member of the Agape Sunday School Class, the Silvertones Choir, the Abundant Life at First Baptist Buford, and the Suwanee Good Timers senior group in Suwanee, GA. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Wayne Johnson officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Flanigan Funeral Home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeanette Mauldin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.