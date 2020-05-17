Athens
Jeanette "Jan" Cooley
 Jeanette "Jan" Cooley, 82, recently of Athens but a native of Lawrenceville, died on May 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Sophie Cooley, also of Lawrenceville. When Jan grew up, Lawrenceville was a small railroad town, miles from Atlanta in more than distance. She loved to tell stories of those years to her family, almost as much as she loved watching the Atlanta Braves play baseball or almost anyone playing football. She was a staunch supporter of the Atlanta Falcons and the Georgia Bulldogs through the Vince Dooley and Mark Richt years.
Jan worked for Southern Bell/BellSouth for 35 years. She enjoyed keeping up with her many friends from her long career, her neighborhood, card players at Tucker Rec, as well as her fellow graduates of Lawrenceville High School and North Georgia College.
While she never had kids of her own, in many ways she took on the role of grandparent for her niece and nephew, hosting sleepover weekends filled with games and sports in the yard, taking trips up Stone Mountain, and attending countless tennis matches, regardless of weather.
Jan is survived by her brother Bill, his wife Clare, their son BJ, daughter Diana and her family, as well as many beloved cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Humane Society or any charity.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
