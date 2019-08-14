Lawrenceville
Jean Wheeles
Jean Wheeles, 77, of Lawrenceville, Georgia lovingly referred to as "Gran Gran," passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born on February 25, 1942 in Millerville, Alabama.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Bradford Smith and Mary Ruth Smith, her sister Laree Franksain and her brother Julius Lee "Unc" Smith. Jean is survived by her daughter Kelly Wheeles, her son Keith Wheeles, daughter in-law Slade Wheeles, her two granddaughters Ashton Beaven and Keaton Wheeles, and her sisters Ann Hardin and Gaynelle Camp and many nieces and nephews. Jean and her family moved to Georgia in 1964 and was a resident of Gwinnett County for over 55 years. She enjoyed staying active, working outdoors and keeping her yard and plants in top shape. She was known for helping friends and neighbors with personal errands or doctors' appointments, and could always be counted on to provide a meal for an ailing friend or neighbor. She was an excellent "southern cook" and made the best sweet potato souffle and coconut cake east of the Mississippi River. She grew up on a dairy farm in rural Alabama, and although she moved to the Atlanta suburbs as a young adult, she never forgot her small town roots. Her son and daughter carry on her love of open land, green pastures, and red dirt roads. She retired from Gwinnett County in 2007, and prior to her work at the county, she worked for Boyle-Midway, Inc. as an accountant for nearly 30 years. Locally, the family will receive friends at Tom M. Wages funeral home in Lawrenceville, Georgia on Wednesday, August 14th from 6 pm - 8 pm. Visitation near her hometown will be Friday, August 16th from 5 pm - 7 pm at Clay County Funeral Home in Ashland, Alabama with a funeral service the following day, August 17th, at 11 am.
