Sugar Hill,GA
Jean Ann Kramer (Savage)
Jean Ann Kramer (Savage), age 80, formerly of Pittston, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 15, 2020 after an extended hospital stay. She was the daughter of Jean Depriest (McHale) and Edward G. Savage and the granddaughter of Rita and Joseph McHale. Mrs. Kramer was a 1957 graduate of St. John's Evangelist. She resided in Sugar Hill, Georgia for the last forty years where she retired from Commercial Truck and Van as an administrative secretary to enjoy retirement. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Kramer-Garrett and husband, Hugh of Port Charlotte, Florida, and grandson, Stephen Reszetylo and wife, Kelly, of Denver, Colorado. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
