Hoschton, GA
Jean P. Gable
Gable - Jean P. Gable age 68 of Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Mrs. Gable was a program assistant with the Gwinnett County 4-H. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Wilheimina Summers. She is survived by her husband, Tony Gable, Hoschton; daughters & son-in-law, Keri & Christopher Cook, Duluth; Kacey Spurgeon, Cumming; grandchildren, Ruby Buffington; Landon Spurgeon; Logan Spurgeon; beloved pets, Oscar Gable & Bo Gable; and numerous other family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Gable as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
