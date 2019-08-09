Jean Carley

Buford, GA
Jean R Carley
Jean R. Carley, age 96, of Buford, GA passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, Vernon Carley, who passed away February 24, 2003; and granddaughter, Mindy Dawn Johnson. Mrs. Carley is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Delton Duke, Loganville, GA, Patricia and Bill Angehr, Buford, GA, Linda Jean Burrow, Buford, GA, Debra Lynn Carley, Blue Ridge, GA; ten grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Jim Colburn, Fort Walton Beach, FL; brother, Jimmy McCririck; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Carley was born July 21, 1923 in Cleveland, OH. She worked at Baptist Hospital in Miami, FL and Hialeah Hospital in Medical Records. Mrs. Carley was a homemaker. She was a member of Hardees and Bojangles Birthday Club and also a member of the Gold Wing Club. She was a member of Sugar Hill Baptist Church, Sugar Hill, GA, where she was also a member of Senior Adult Ladies Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Silvertones Choir at First Baptist Church, Buford, GA, where she was also a member of Abundant Life Fellowship. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will be at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday August 9, 2019 at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
