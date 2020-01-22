Peachtree Corners
Jay Driskell Swaim
Jay Driskell Swaim, 49, of Peachtree Corners, GA died January 19, 2020. The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Rev. Candy Wynn officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date. Mr. Swaim, a native of Atlanta, GA was a member of the Duluth First United Methodist Church, he attended Liberty United Methodist Church at Lake Oconee. Jay was an accomplished athlete in basketball, golf and Tennis. Jay loved spending time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved all things sports, funny movies, laughing and playing games. Jay loved his family, friends and his beloved dogs. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He is survived by his parents, Sonny and Mimi Swaim of Peachtree Corners, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Heather Swaim of Auburn, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Courtney and Billy Trimble of Deer Park, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Liberty United Methodist Church, 3091 Liberty Church Rd., White Plains, GA 30678 (706)467-3089. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Jay Swaim, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Bill Head Funeral Home, Duluth Chapel
3088 Duluth Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
3088 Duluth Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
Guaranteed delivery before Jay's Visitation begins.
Jan 24
Memorial Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bill Head Funeral Home, Duluth Chapel
3088 Duluth Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
3088 Duluth Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
Guaranteed delivery before Jay's Memorial Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.