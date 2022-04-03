Duluth, GA Jason Isaac Spencer, 44 of Duluth, Georgia unexpectedly went home to be his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 23rd, 2022 at Northside Hospital Duluth, Georgia. Jason was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 27th, 1977 to Gerald and Jacqueline Spencer.
Jason graduated from Lowell High School in Lowell, Michigan. After high school, Jason worked for Leica Geosystems from 1996 to 2021. He dearly loved and cherished time with his two children. He was a loving and dedicated son, brother, and father. He did enjoy the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and mountain biking.
He is survived by his two children: Sylvia and Ian Spencer and their mother Laura, father, Gerald Spencer, and mother, Jacqueline Spencer; siblings: Jessica Spencer, Joshua (Nick Myers) Spencer, Jared (Heather) Spencer, Aunts and Uncles: Daniel (Nancy) Arens, Dale (Linda) Spencer.
Jason also is survived by his nephews Isaac and Alexander Olson and niece, Isabelle Olson, he is survived by many cousins and close friends and his beloved cat Timmy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Ruth Spencer; Harold and Leloa Wieczorek, and Aunt, Janet Wieczorek.
It's more important than ever that his family hears stories and memories of Jason's legacy through the eyes of those who loved, and cared about him. We have created an email for loved ones to share photos, memories, or letters with the family. The letters can be emailed to: remembering jasonspencer@gmail.com.
A celebration of life will be held on April 30th, 2022 from 1pm-4pm. Please email remembering jasonspencer@gmail.com for further details.
