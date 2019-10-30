Flowery Branch
Janis Lee Pichetto (Anderson)
Janis Lee Pichetto (nee Anderson), 69, of Flowery Branch, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born January 25, 1950 to Charles and Valda Anderson in Seattle, WA, and grew up in Federal Way, WA with her parents and siblings, Vernette and Linda. Janis graduated from Federal Way Senior High school in 1968, attended Washington State University and graduated with a Liberal Arts degree in 1973. On May 10, 1975, she married Alan Pichetto of Baldwin Park, CA. Janis enjoyed reading books, scrapbooking and watching movies with her family. She was an active member of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Lawrenceville, GA, for over 30 years, serving in the choir as a vocalist and fill-in organist. Janis is survived by her husband, Alan Edward Pichetto, of Flowery Branch, GA, children Anthony Pichetto of Auburn, GA, and Nicholas Pichetto of Peachtree Corners, GA, grandchildren Urban Pichetto, Eleanor Pichetto, Aidan Pichetto, and Olivia Pichetto, and sister, Linda Hottle, of Auburn, WA. Janis was predeceased by her sister, Vernette Rae, on June 20, 2018. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, Lawrenceville, GA with Pastor Mike Millum officiating. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
