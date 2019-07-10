Duluth
Janis Lisenba
Janis U. Lisenba, 76, of Duluth, GA died July 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Rev. Ty Blackburn officiating. Ms. Lisenba, a native of Gadsden, AL was previously employed with Publix Grocery Stores. She is survived by her son, Robert F. (Bob) Lisenba, Jr. of Duluth, GA; daughters and son-in-law, Kathryn Walker of Duluth, GA, Linda (Steve) Lawhon of Merritt Island, FL; grandchildren, Gwynn Walker, Daniel Walker, Julie Bauer, Jamie Spencer, Alexa Lisenba. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
