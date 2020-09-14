Dacula, GA Janice Maree Penk, age 61, of Dacula passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Janice loved tennis, cooking, photography, Yellowstone National Park, and crocheting. Survivors include her husband Mark Penk; parents Tommy Snow, Joyce Wilkinson; daughters Erica Penk of Dacula, Danielle Penk and fiance' Cal Larson of Nashville, TN; brother David Snow and wife Tamera of Monticello, KY; sister Jennifer Ordonez and husband Carlos of Suwanee. Funeral service was held 2:00 PM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating was Pastor Dustin Pennington. The family received friends 12:00 PM up to service time Friday, September 18, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions maybe be made to one of the following; National Park Service,(Your check should be made out to the National Park Service and should include a cover letter specifying whether the gift is intended to support the overall work of the NPS or a specific program area like Yellowstone National Park.) Checks can be sent to the National Park Service, c/o Office of Budget Execution, Shelley McClean, 1849 C St., Room 2320, Washington D.C. 20240, online https://www.nps.gov/subjects/partnerships/donate.htm; or to St. Labre Indian School, St. Labre Indian School,Ashland, MT 59004,866-753-5496, onlinehttps://www.stlabre.org/. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute