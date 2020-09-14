Janice Maree Penk

Dacula, GA Janice Maree Penk, age 61, of Dacula passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Janice loved tennis, cooking, photography, Yellowstone National Park, and crocheting. Survivors include her husband Mark Penk; parents Tommy Snow, Joyce Wilkinson; daughters Erica Penk of Dacula, Danielle Penk and fiance' Cal Larson of Nashville, TN; brother David Snow and wife Tamera of Monticello, KY; sister Jennifer Ordonez and husband Carlos of Suwanee. Funeral service was held 2:00 PM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating was Pastor Dustin Pennington. The family received friends 12:00 PM up to service time Friday, September 18, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions maybe be made to one of the following; National Park Service,(Your check should be made out to the National Park Service and should include a cover letter specifying whether the gift is intended to support the overall work of the NPS or a specific program area like Yellowstone National Park.) Checks can be sent to the National Park Service, c/o Office of Budget Execution, Shelley McClean, 1849 C St., Room 2320, Washington D.C. 20240, online https://www.nps.gov/subjects/partnerships/donate.htm; or to St. Labre Indian School, St. Labre Indian School,Ashland, MT 59004,866-753-5496, onlinehttps://www.stlabre.org/. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

