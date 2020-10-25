Janice A. Cleary

Sugar Hill, GA Janice A. Cleary, age 67, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. and Rita Cleary and nephew, Matthew Hinson. She is survived by her sisters, Jackie Hinson, Sugar Hill, GA, Joann and Steve Piatt, Norcross, GA; brothers, Jeffrey C. Cleary, Charlotte, NC, Charles W. and Cheryl, Cleary, Jr., Dunwoody, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Miss Cleary was born October 2, 1953 in Jamaica Plain, MA. She was a 1971 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School; a 1976 graduate of Atlanta College of Art; and a 1984 graduate of Medical College of Georgia with a Master's Degree. She was an artist and medical illustrator. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, https://www.popfb.org/ , Flowery Branch, GA. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 in memory of Janice Cleary. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.