Sugar Hill, GA Janice A. Cleary, age 67, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. and Rita Cleary and nephew, Matthew Hinson. She is survived by her sisters, Jackie Hinson, Sugar Hill, GA, Joann and Steve Piatt, Norcross, GA; brothers, Jeffrey C. Cleary, Charlotte, NC, Charles W. and Cheryl, Cleary, Jr., Dunwoody, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Miss Cleary was born October 2, 1953 in Jamaica Plain, MA. She was a 1971 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School; a 1976 graduate of Atlanta College of Art; and a 1984 graduate of Medical College of Georgia with a Master's Degree. She was an artist and medical illustrator. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, https://www.popfb.org/ , Flowery Branch, GA. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 in memory of Janice Cleary. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute