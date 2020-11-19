Port St. Lucie, FL Janet Elaine Snyder Bennett, age 85, of Ferndale, Michigan, passed away on November 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by Everett, her beloved husband of 31 years. Janet was born on November 22, 1934 in Michigan to Louis and Ruth Snyder. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Michigan State University, a Master's Degree from Mercer University, and took post graduate courses at the University of Georgia. She was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. Her career included teaching in Holt, MI., Oak Park, MI., Dekalb County, GA and the City Schools of Decatur, GA. Volunteer activities included PTA. Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, and summer Bible school Teacher. Janet was a member of Level Creek United Methodist Church.
She is survived by:
Son and Daughter-in-law: John and Carolyn Bennett, Hartwell, GA
Daughter and Son-in-law: Kimberly and Larry Hoag,
Grandchildren: Tim and Gina Bennett, Kailey Bennett, John and Danielle Hoag, Ben Hoag
Sister and Brother-in-law: Susan and Al Allum
Sister in law: Charlotte Richards
Funeral services will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA 30084
Those desiring may make donations to the American Heart Association
Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker
