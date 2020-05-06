Monroe
Jane Ernestine Edwards (Harper)
Jane E. Edwards, 93, of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, with her daughters by her side. Jane was born on October 28, 1926, in Springfield, MA to parents Harriett and Ernest Harper. Jane was married to the father of her children, Albert E. Casperson, in 1942, until his death in September of 1987. She then remarried Robert Boice Edwards in 1993, until his passing in 2015.
Jane was able to accomplish her biggest dream in life, which was to spend her life lovingly revolving around her children. Jane was the dedicated mother of 5 children: Deborah Jane Goldy (Vince Tuminello), David Scott Casperson (Kelley), Daniel Howard Casperson, John Albert Casperson (Candice), and Ellin Abbe Casperson; Grandmother of 8: Jessica Lynn, Julie Ann, Matthew Shane, Logan Jonathan, Caroline Jane, Monica, Kayla, and Aaron; Great-Grandmother of 6: Austin Tyler, Brandon Lloyd, Elya Sarah, Evan Magnus, Austin Michael, and Isabella.
Jane was a resident of Gwinnett County, Ga, since 1972. She was a Charter Member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Lilburn, Ga, in which she served as a Deacon and was an avid Sunday School Teacher.
A service of celebration of Jane's life will take place in the near future. Announcements will be made by the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
