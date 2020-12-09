Jane Collins White (Kinsey)

Braselton, GA Jane White passed away December 4th In Braselton, GA of complications from injuries at NE Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, she was 81.
Janie, or Grammy, as she was called by everyone who knew her, was born on February 14th 1939 in Chicago, IL to William Boyden Kinsey and Beatrice Collins Kinsey, she was raised in College Park, GA with her brother Buck (William Boyden Kinsey II), where she attended Longino Elementary, College Park High School, then later attending Valdosta State.
Jane worked for Eastern Airlines as a ticket agent in Atlanta. After her daughter was born, they moved to Nashville TN, where she worked as a travel agent. Jane was an avid fan of Country Music. Playing ukulele and guitar, Jane was a prolific songwriter, several of her songs were published and recorded by different artists, many of whom she counted as close friends and was always welcomed at the Grand Old Opry.
After retiring she moved to Perrine, FL, where she enjoyed her favorite pastimes of deep sea fishing, water skiing, scuba diving, sea cruises and target shooting. Later, returning to Atlanta, Jane made her home in Lawrenceville, eventually buying a small farm where she kept Rosie the horse, Charlotte the pig, Kudzu the bull and many chickens for her grandchildren to enjoy, Jane adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren above all else. Jane spent her last years in Winder, GA, in a small, quiet country home with her dogs, cats and of course her beloved books. Jane loved to travel, taking many journeys throughout her life, she especially loved traveling with her grandchildren. Jane always had a good joke or story and her doors were wide open to those in need.
Jane was preceded in death by parents William & BeBe, brother Buck, granddaughter Rebecca Grace Fitzpatrick, spouse Charlie White and Hank Bailey.
She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Davidson (Philip), her grandchildren Rachel Fitzpatrick, Abigail Clements (Ian), Sarah Fitzpatrick, Ariel Fitzpatrick, Christopher Fitzpatrick jr, Gabrielle Fitzpatrick (Trey), Erin Davidson, Emilie Davidson and Eden Davidson. Her great grandchildren Anaya Fitzpatrick, Clayton White, Hudson Stephens, Ethan Clements, Nathan Clements and Malakhi Davidson, also her lifelong friend Barbara Olsen. She is missed by her family and her many friends she has made throughout the years. A memorial will be held at her granddaughter Abigail's home in Braselton, GA, Saturday, December 19th at 4:00 pm. Please RSVP to Abigail at 678-499-1407. Cremation is planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.