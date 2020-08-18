Hoschton, GA Jane Abney Kimberl, 71, of Hoschton, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Jane was born in Athens, GA on November 22, 1948. She was a nurse who attended patients in several Georgia hospitals before retiring. She loved her family, being a grandmother, taking trips, and watching her Georgia Bulldogs play.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Kelly Scarborough, and son-in-law, Evans; her grandchildren, Zayne, Ashlynn and Macie; her mother-in-law, Gwen Kimberl; her five siblings- Laura Ann Abney Davis, Walter Abney (Carolyn), Beth Paulk Howard (Don), Pat Paulk, and Bill Paulk (Debbie); as well as many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Clifton C. Kimberl, her parents, Lucille and Billy Bob (B.B.) Paulk, and her brother Bradford Paulk.

Jane never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. She was loved deeply by her family and all who knew her. With that in mind, the family asks that in lieu of flowers and food that donations be made to the donor's favorite charity.

A memorial service will be held at some time in the future when her friends and family can safely gather to celebrate her live.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 1831 Beckett Court, Lawrenceville, GA 30044.

