Snellville, GA
Jana Kay Dalton (Glasser)
Jana Kay (Glasser) Dalton, age 79, a longtime resident of Snellville, GA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Herbert Dalton; and son, Dimothy (Bubba) Dalton; sisters-in-law, Helen Hawkins and Hellen Bell Dalton; brother-in-law, Roger Wayne Dalton; brother, Jimmy Glasser; two grandchildren, Dana Dalton and Kelly Dalton; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Dava Dean Dalton. Jana was a registered nurse and a member of the American Association of Critical Nurses. She had a wonderful nursing career that began at Crawford W. Long Memorial Hospital and ended at Rockdale County Hospital with several other local hospitals in between. In retirement, she enjoyed her electrolysis business with Dr. Filstein. When she was not working, she enjoyed crocheting hats for newborn babies that she would donate to the local hospitals. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, traveling and loving on animal, especially cats and little dogs. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Inurnment and a Celebration of life for, Jana Kay (Glasser) Dalton will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Eternal Hills Cemetery. Dr. Jim Cantrell will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that you consider making a donation in memory of Jana Kay (Glasser) Dalton to either, Snellville United Methodist Church, 2428 Main Street East, Snellville, GA 30078 or to Snellville Lions Club c/o Andrew (Sonny) Medin, 826 Elvy Ridge Drive, Loganville, GA 30052-2893. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Jana Dalton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.