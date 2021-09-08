Winder, GA Jana Christine Green, age 64, of Winder passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
