Lawrenceville, GA James Wesley Bolton III was born on August 26th, 1965 and died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Lawrenceville, GA on May 29th, 2021 following a long and courageous fight after a brain injury. James (AKA: Wes, Wesley, Jim) was a son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend - Wes never met a stranger. Wes is remembered for his genuine love for life. In his younger days, Wes was an avid athlete competing in multiple swim competitions. His aptitude in the water would serve him well as he joined the Navy from 1989-1991 where he studied to become an Electrician's Mate. After the Navy, Wes continued his studies and worked as an Electrician. For many years, Wes struggled with various injuries and muscle weakness. Leading up to his brain injury, Wes was formally diagnosed with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy (MD). He is recalled telling the family that he did not wish this disease on his worst enemy - yet Wes never once complained about his struggles. Despite complications from MD, Wes would spend many weekends watching his grandchildren's football and softball games. He was the
proudest dad to his son and stepdaughter, often caught bragging on their accomplishments. When he was not cheering on the "Dawgs" on a Saturday afternoon with his bride, Wes could be found at Waffle House enjoying breakfast with his parents and sister. Wes saved his words for rhythm and rhyme. His poems always started as "I'm the King Poet" and every stanza that followed was sure to light up the room with his fun sense of humor. Wes enjoyed hunting, going to the beach, watching football, and driving his (not-so-fast) car. To know Wes was to know a man who did not envy or pride himself in this life. He enjoyed the simple things life had to offer and always loved a good party. As we throw the biggest celebration in honor of his life, we honor his legacy by remembering to live life to its fullest. Dance with the angels, dear brother in Christ, until we meet again. Wes is survived by his wife of 22 years, LuAnne Bolton; his son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Haley Bolton; his stepdaughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Cory McDaniel; his grandchildren, Luke McDaniel, Abby McDaniel, and Amelia Bolton; his parents, Joan and Jim Bolton; his sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Al Fracker; his brother-in-law, Jerry Cook and family, Tammy and Holland; his niece, Sierra Cobb and husband, Patrick; his niece Kalin Da Rosa and husband, Tiago; his great nieces and nephews, Zachary Cobb, April Cobb, Joanna Cobb, Benjamin Cobb, Calleen Da Rosa, and Selena Da Rosa; his mother-in-law, Judy Cook; and his dog, Apollo. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Research. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA, 770-962-3100.
