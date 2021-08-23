Monroe, GA WEBB - Rev. James G. Webb, age 95 of Monroe, passed away August 24, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 3 PM at Corinth Christian Church in Loganville with Rev. Don Hardison officiating. Interment will follow at Good Hope Christian Church Cemetery. Rev. Webb was a WW II Marine Veteran and a member of Helping Hands, the Civitan Club and also the Pilot Club. He is survived by his two daughters, Gwen (Joe) Babb of Monroe; Judy Johnston of Acworth; son, Jimmy Webb of Monroe; two brothers, Charles E. Webb of San Diego, CA and Raymond L. Webb of Frankfurt, KY; grandchildren, Joey Babb, Ryan Babb, Leah Trimble, Jordan Johnston, Kyle Johnston, Lauren Webb; six great grandchildren also survive. Flowers are accepted, or if you prefer, memorials can be made to Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy. 81, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 PM on Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.