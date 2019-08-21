Lawrenceville
James "JW" Ward
James William "JW" Ward, age 92, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Bobbie Ward, Dianne Singley, Lynn Ward (Juan Oramas) Rita Jackson (Lynn); nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Woodie Ward; brother, Roy Ward; as well as many nieces, nephews, and a host of other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Ward; parents, Henry and Alma Ward; sister, Winnie Tilley and brother, Lee Ward. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11am at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22nd from 6pm-8pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Triple L Club First Baptist Church Duluth. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
