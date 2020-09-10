Lawrenceville, GA James W. Brown age 77, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, June; sons, Tyler (Shelbie) Brown and their sons, Evan Brown and Corey Brown and Chris (Natalie) Brown and their daughters, Brooke Brown and Ava Brown; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Velma and Warben Gray and brother, Tom Brown. James proudly serviced his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Elite Guard. James retired from Case Power and Equipment. He was active in the Lawrenceville sports community where he coached for many years. James was a member of Westhills Church where his son Tyler serves as Pastor. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed. A funeral service honoring the life of James will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 4:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at Shadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13th from 2:00pm until the time of service at 4:00pm. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

