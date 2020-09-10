James W. Brown

Lawrenceville, GA James W. Brown age 77, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, June; sons, Tyler (Shelbie) Brown and their sons, Evan Brown and Corey Brown and Chris (Natalie) Brown and their daughters, Brooke Brown and Ava Brown; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Velma and Warben Gray and brother, Tom Brown. James proudly serviced his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Elite Guard. James retired from Case Power and Equipment. He was active in the Lawrenceville sports community where he coached for many years. James was a member of Westhills Church where his son Tyler serves as Pastor. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed. A funeral service honoring the life of James will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 4:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at Shadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13th from 2:00pm until the time of service at 4:00pm. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of James Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.