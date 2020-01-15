Snellville
James Bernard (J.B.) Traylor
James Bernard (J.B.) Traylor, age 95 of Snellville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Helen Lanell Traylor; sons, Jim Traylor and wife Rebecca, Steve Traylor and wife Patty, and Alan Traylor and wife Cheryl; grandsons, Brian Traylor and wife Dawn, Mark Traylor and wife Christy, Eric Traylor and wife Kelsey, and Stephen Traylor and wife Taylor; granddaughters, Krista Britt and husband Chris, Tracy Traylor, and Rachel Ramos; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. J.B. worked as one of the first independent automobile insurance appraisers in the Atlanta area with W.R. Ramy, before managing the Callaway Oldsmobile body shop in Decatur, GA, which later became Royal Oldsmobile in Stone Mountain, GA. After retirement, he moved to Snellville, GA, in 1980 and he has been a member of First Baptist Church Snellville since that time. J.B. worked part-time at Ace Hardware, Snellville Hardware, and Gwinnett Mower. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Snellville Building Fund, P.O. Box 647, Snellville, GA 30078. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
