James William (Bill) Tarleton, Sr., age 82, of Buford, previously from McDonough, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, due to complications of pancreatic cancer. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late William Nicholas and Bonnie Faye Steele Tarleton on August 16, 1937. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Tarleton, brothers-in-law, Hubert Price, and Alan Clay, and sister-in-law, Joyce Blalock. He spent many years in the trucking industry, originally with Georgia Highway Express (Transus), then with Atlanta Motor Lines, and retiring from Old Dominion Freight Lines. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and Falcons, and loved watching his grandchildren perform in many sports, music, and drama events. He passed on a legacy of hard work and self-sufficiency to both his family and friends. His favorite words of advice were, "It's all going to work out. It always does." Even through his recent illness, he began every day reading his Bible, and he was always dressed and ready to attend church every Sunday morning. Mr. Tarleton is survived by his wife of 62 1/2 years, Darlene, sons and daughters-in-law James (Anna) of Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., Rodney (Joy) of Walton, Ky., Bryan (Leanne) of Buford, Ga., sister Helen Price of McDonough, Ga., sister-in-law Elaine Tarleton of Fayetteville, Ga., brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eddy and Patricia Armstrong of Woodstock, brother-in-law, Melt Blalock of Grayson, Ga., and grandchildren, Clay (Amber) Tarleton, Vickie Tarleton, Caleb (Kelly) Tarleton, Michelle (Jake) Perry, Chase Tarleton, Connor Tarleton, Rebecca (Emery) Woodward, and Cole Tarleton, plus great-grandchildren Konrad, Tres, and Fin. A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, Ga, haistenfunerals.com
Buford, GA
James William "Bill" Tarleton, Sr.
