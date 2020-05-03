Lilburn
James Sullens
James Roy Sullens, 88, passed away on April 25, 2020 at the Emory University Hospital, Main Campus. He was born in Dahlonega, GA and is the son of Mary Kate Burgess and Jeff Sullens. Roy was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Sullens, and his sisters, Laverne Pye and Peggy Sauls. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Peggy Gravitt Sullens; son, James Ronald Sullens of Loganville; daughters, Sheila Herrington of Auburn, Donna Hamilton of Winder and Deborah Lanning of Lawrenceville; daughter-in-law, Chris Sullens; granddaughters, Selena Lanning and Stephanie Papp; grandsons, Johnathon Hamilton of Bethlehem, Stephen Hamilton of Winder, Brian Herrington of Bethlehem, Daniel Herrington of Auburn and Christopher Lanning of Ohio; granddaughters-in-law, Elizabeth Hamilton and Keri Herrington; great grandchildren, Sebastian and Benjamin Hamilton, Peyton Herrington and Hermani and Daniella Valdes; sister, Bonnie Jackson and brother-in-law, Wayne Jackson; many nieces and nephews. Roy was a devoted husband who loved his wife and children and was always there to lend a helping hand. He was loved by everyone. He studied his Bible daily and was ready to meet Jesus when He called him home. He was faithful to his church, First Baptist Church of Lilburn, for over 50 years and loved driving the church bus for senior outings, youth trips, mission trips and other events. He was a master at mechanics, small engine repair, woodworking and gardening. He retired from General Motors (Doraville) after 31 years. He also had the honor and privilege of serving his country during the Korean War while in the U. S. Army. Roy will be honored by his immediate family through a private graveside service and a memorial service will be held in the summer after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
