Lawrenceville, GA James Rudolph Lankford, age 90, of Atlanta, Georgia, entered Heaven's gate on February 3, 2021. He was married to the love of his life Martha Smith Lankford for 62 years. He is survived by his son and his wife Les and Dale Lankford; his daughter and her husband Laurie and Brent Ward; his grandsons Hunter Lankford, Andy and his wife Bobbie Brown; and his great-granddaughter Mackenzie Brown. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses Alice Bishop, Ida Williamson, Jerry and Gen Lankford, and Louise Lankford, as well as a niece and several nephews.
Mr. Lankford was a proud member of Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church for 20 years and a registered architect in the state of Georgia. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
