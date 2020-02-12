Buford, GA
James Edward Ramsey
James Edward Ramsey, age 72, of Buford, GA passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Maggie Ruth Ramsey; sister, Evelyn Earl; and brothers, Cecil Ramsey, Early Herman Ramsey and Eddie Fred Ramsey. Mr. Ramsey is survived by his beloved nieces, Eloise Finch, Buford, GA, Shirley Ramsey, Buford, GA and Rhonda Ramsey, Buford, GA; beloved nephews, Milo Gholston, Buford, GA, Darrell Ramsey, Baltimore, MD, Eddie Ramsey, Jr., Gainesville, GA and Eddie Wayne Ramsey, Buford, GA; and several cousins. Mr. Ramsey was born April 18, 1947 in Buford, GA. He was retired from Bona Allen Company in Buford, GA as a supervisor after twenty years of service. He was a caregiver to Dorothy Grace Higgins, the late Joyce Higgins Radford and the late Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Higgins of Buford, GA. Mr. Ramsey was very helpful and assisted the shut-ins in the Buford area. He was an usher at Flanigan Funeral Home on the funerals of his community. He was a member of Union Baptist Church in Buford, GA where he served on the Usher Board. He loved working in his garden. Mr. Ramsey will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Union Baptist Church in Buford, GA with Pastor Teffany Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Buford, GA. A wake will be held on Friday evening, February 14th from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
