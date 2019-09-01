Dacula, GA
James E. Parnell
James E. Parnell, age 70, of Dacula, GA passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. He is survived by companion, Linda Barnett, Dacula; daughter, Janet Parnell Olivet and husband, Royce, Dacula; son, Jason Parnell, Lawrenceville, GA; three grandchildren, Marlana Olivet, Joshua Olivet, Andrea Olivet; two great grandsons, Jordan James Olivet and Braxton James Olivet; and several cousins. Mr. Parnell was born on May 6, 1949 in Buford, GA. He received his education at North Gwinnett High School and he also attended Gwinnett Tech. Mr. Parnell was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Buford, and he was a retired auto salesman for many years. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Southerland officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, August 31.
