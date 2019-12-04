Snellville, GA
Mr. James A. Nechtman, Sr.
James Allen Nechtman, 76, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Eastside Medical Center after a brief illness.
He is survived by his former wife, Katherine Gail Henry Nechtman, 74, of Stone Mountain; his two sons, James Allen Knechtmann, 53, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Robert David Nechtman, 52, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his brother Carl Nechtman, of Augusta, Georgia; his half-brother, Samuel Killebrew, of Stone Mountain; two grandchildren, Alex and Luke Nechtman, of Texas, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, and reared in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Jack and Gussie Mae (Dumas) Nechtman, he was a life-long resident of the Atlanta area.
Graduating from Murphy High School in 1961, he attended the University of Georgia, where he graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He met his wife at the University of Georgia, and they wed in October 1965 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Athens, Georgia. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly thereafter and served as a Dental Technician 2nd Class on active duty for two years on board USS Cascade (AD 16) before transferring to the Navy Reserve for the remainder of his military service obligation.
After returning home from active duty he worked as a quality control chemist for BioLab in Decatur and then Selig Chemical Industries in Atlanta. His dedication to the industrial applications of chemistry was a life-long passion, and he used his knowledge at both work and home to help improve life.
An avid University of Georgia football fan, he maintained standing booster club and alumni association memberships with his alma mater, as well as purchasing reserved seating for the Bulldogs' home games.
A graveside service will held on Wednesday, December 4, at 2:30 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Atlanta Humane Society or Operation Smile. Services have been entrusted to Eternal Hills Funeral Home 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy. Snellville, GA 30039.
