James Krausert

Loganville, GA James Anthony Krausert, age 80 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held in July in Metairie, LA at the Garden of Memories. James was a 10 year veteran of the United States Air Force Special Services. He was a member of St. Oliver Catholic Church in Snellville, GA, the American Legion of Loganville, GA; the Moose Lodge, in Winder, GA and Green Bay, WI. James loved to golf, bowl, travel the world, and visit the casino. He was cherished and loved and will be deeply missed by his family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 26 years, Brenda Louise (Lee) Krausert; son-in-law, Jeffrey Burton; grandson, Zachary Wells; parents, Herman and Catherine (Van Ark) Krausert; brother, Gerald Krausert; and sister, Karen Krausert. James is survived by his partner of over 20 years, Alice Huebscher; daughter, Kandy Louise Burton of Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kristine and Michael Lanoza of Loganville, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Richard Kasper of Green Bay, WI; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Debbie Krausert of Green Bay, WI; grandchildren, Gabriel and Emily Wells of Lincolnton, NC; Tyler Wells of Loganville, GA, Breanna and Sean Christy of Anchorage, AK, Noelle and John Scullion of Palmyra, PA; great grandchildren, Caden Wells, Bryce Christy, Owen Christy, and Austin Christy; numerous nieces and nephews of the Lee and Krausert families. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a Veterans or Blind Charity of your choice. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.
