James Knight

Mr. James Dewey Knight, age 90 of Carrollton, Georgia died on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Mr. Knight was born on January 24, 1929 in the Harbins Community of Gwinnett County to the late Dewey E. and Pearlie G. Knight.
He is survived by his wife, Winky Knight and children, Kathy Kenimer (Robert), Karen Steele (Terry), and Steven J. Knight. He is also survived by four granddaughters; 7 great grandchildren; sisters-in-laws, Blanche Knight and Martha Martin.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 15 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church, Carrollton.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
