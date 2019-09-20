James Jenkins

Duluth
James E. Jenkins, Jr.
James E. Jenkins, Jr., 81, of Duluth, GA died September 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Mr. Jenkins, a native of Westchester, PA was a retired major appliance repairman with J & J Appliance, a U. S. Army veteran, and was a member of the Duluth Masonic Lodge #480 F&AM. Mr Jenkins and his son Rick ran a local food bank out of their shop on Buford Hwy in Norcross for over 20 years. Preceded in death by his son, Richard Jenkins and Richard's mother, Grace, he is survived by his daughter, Mary-Louise Johnson of Stockbridge, GA; son, James E. Jenkins, III of Lawrenceville, GA; daughter, Elizabeth Mae Nijkamp of Woodland Park, CO; grandchildren, Eric Nijkamp, Nick Nijkamp, Kristi Jenkins, Jim E. Jenkins, IV, Jenna Pope; great grandchildren, Elli, James V, Clifford, Isabella, Lily. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, 1001 Johnson Ferry Rd., Atlanta, GA 30342, www.choa.org 404-785-5437 or your local food bank. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.