James Hinkle

Grayson
James A. "Jim" Hinkle
James A. "Jim" Hinkle age 86, of Grayson, Ga, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Barbara; his 5 children, Steve Clark (Mary), Karen Evans (Randall), Sandra Durham (Jesse), Bob Brake (Suzanne) and Bryan Brake; 10 grandchildren; and his beloved lab, Zeva. Jim was born February 10, 1933 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from The University of VA and George Washington University Law School. Jim served as a Major in the US Marine Corps for 27 years, served as the Captain of the Marine Corps Shooting Team. He was invited to attend Olympic Team tryouts every Olympics since 1964, and has won several National Championships as well as holding nearly 100 records. In 1973 he opened his law firm in Stone Mountain, GA, and in the latter years practiced intellectual property law until he retired in 2005. For 41 years he and Barbara have raised their family in Grayson, GA. Jim served as the Mayor of Grayson from 1981 - 1992 and again from 2001-2012. In 2003 he was appointed Judge in Gwinnett County Magistrate Court until retiring in 2017. The Graveside Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of James A. "Jim" Hinkle will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at GA. Veterans Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Atlanta, 2859 Paces Ferry Road, SE, #725, Atlanta, GA 30339, in memory of James A. "Jim" Hinkle. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
