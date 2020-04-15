James Gunter

Doraville, GA
James Clyde Gunter
GUNTER, James Clyde (ROHO), James Clyde Gunter, age 76 (legally 19), of Doraville, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born February 29, 1944 in Path Fork , KY and moved to Georgia in 1964. He was with the carpenter local 225 and helped build Atlanta for over 20 years, you might have seen or been in some of the buildings he helped build, Marriott Marquis, Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center, the King and Queen buildings, the Sun Dial at the Westin Peachtree Plaza, the five big malls of Atlanta and The Atlanta -Fulton County Stadium. He was a fan of TV westerns from the 1930's, 40's and 50's. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and bowling. To this end, he made sure one of his three daughters was outfitted and ready to go with him whether it was fishing with Melissa, bow hunting with Sandra, or rifle hunting with Gloria. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of fifty-five years Joan Lee Guthrie Gunter, father and mother Lindsey and Dorothy Paul Gunter, father-in-law and mother-in-law James A. Guthrie and Mary Lovetta Guthrie, three sisters Aretha Mae Beavers, Rosetta(rose) Beavers and JoAnn Kelly, and one brother Troy Ivan Gunter, son-in-law, John E. (Bud) Dean. He is survived by his loving daughters, Gloria Dean, Sandra Lewis, Melissa Chatham and her husband Keith Chatham; seven grandchildren, Joshua Lewis, James Dean and his wife Trisha Dean, Jessica Camp and her husband Blake Camp, Shelby Smallwood, Robert Smallwood, Jennifer Dean, Johanna Dean; five great grandchildren, Jameson, Bentley, Maddox, J.C. and Remington, three brothers, Cas and his wife Ruth, RD and his wife Betty and Elza Lee, his brother-in-laws, Freddie Guthrie, Ronald Guthrie and his wife Beverly Guthrie; one sister-in-law, Mary Loretta Ailey; along with dozens of nieces, nephews and limitless much-loved family. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be expresses at: www.crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Ind. Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, (770) 448-5757.
To plant a tree in memory of James Clyde Gunter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
