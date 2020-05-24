James Thomas (Tommy) Flynt 52 passed away peacefully May 16, 2020 in Clayton, Georgia.
He was born in Kennesaw, Ga and lived in Dacula, Ga where he attended school.
He leaves behind his parents James and Diane Flynt currently in Tiger, Ga. Two brothers, David H. and Steve L. Flynt from Gwinnett. Tommy was also extremely fond of his three nieces and two nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, Tiger, Ga. At 2:00PM with Pastor Scott Cates officiating. Due to current social distancing rules, this will be a drive-in service. The service will also be featured live on the Liberty Baptist Tiger Facebook page for those who cannont attend. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Samaritans Purse.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.