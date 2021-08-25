Dacula, GA James E. "Jim" Lehner, age 89, of Dacula, GA passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Jim was born in West Salem, IL where he and his family later moved to Columbus, OH. Jim was a Veteran and served honorably in the United States Army. He graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Business Degree and later went on to work for over 30 years, retiring as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at The QUIKRETE Companies. Jim brought joy and laughter to those around him. He had a deep love of and appreciation of his country and he also enjoyed attending and serving at the Dacula United Methodist Church. He lived life to the fullest. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening, bird watching, golfing and traveling. However, what he enjoyed the most was spending time with family and friends. Jim is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Julie; daughter Karen Douds (Tim) of The Villages, FL; daughter Becky Such (Darin) of Washougal, WA; son Jim Lehner Jr. of Auburn, GA; and brother Joe Lehner (Dara) of Raeford, NC. He also had two step grandchildren, two step great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents John and Lureda Lehner, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister-in-laws Jack Lehner (Deanie) and Bob Lehner (Jane). A private Veterans graveside inurnment honoring the life of Jim was held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville, GA. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements
