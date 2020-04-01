Monroe, GA
James David Hunt
HUNT - James David Hunt age 86 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby Hunt and Roslyn Lyle Hunt, and brother, Gerald Hunt. He is survived by wife of 61 years, Faye Davis Hunt; daughter and son-in-law, Joy & Steve Poole of Bethlehem, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Barry Hunt and Janet of Talmo, GA; granddaughters, Katy Jeffrey (Matt), Caroline Poole, Lainey Poole, Jessica Hunt; grandson, Matthew Hunt; great- grandson, Hampton Jeffrey; sisters-in-law, Shirley Davis Wilson and Sammie Benton Hunt; several cousins, nieces and nephews David was born March 22, 1934 in Commerce, Georgia. He was a 1952 graduate of Commerce High school where he played football and ran track. He served in the Army 1955 to 1957. He retired from Georgia Power 1989, with 30 years of service. Before retiring, he coached football, enjoyed watching his children play sports and served as Booster Club president of Central Gwinnett High School. Dave enjoyed working outside, growing roses, reading, playing golf, researching family history and having coffee with friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville 165 S. Clayton St. Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Arrangements by: Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road S.W. Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of James Hunt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
