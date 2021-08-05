Loganville, GA Mr. James D. Saunders, age 86 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Francis P. and Lois T. Saunders. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mrs. Tsuruko Matayoshi Saunders, Loganville, GA; sons, Robert J. Saunders, Cumming, GA, and David W. Saunders, Sugar Hill, GA; daughter, Suzanne E. Saunders, Sugar Hill, GA; Grandchildren, Johnathan Saunders and Andrew Saunders, Lawrenceville, GA, Robert and Apryll Saunders, Gainesville, GA, Craig Saunders, Sugar Hill, GA, and Heather Wise, Tucker, GA; Great Grandchildren, Landon, Brody, and Scarlett Saunders, Gainesville, GA, and Lilly Wise, Dacula, GA. Mr. Saunders was born November 27, 1935 at Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He had degrees from Ripon College, Ripon, WI, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV, and West Georgia University, Carrollton, GA. He was an Army veteran of the US Army Chemical Corps, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Mr. Saunders served in Okinawa, Japan where he met and married his wife Tsuruko. He went on to serve in Vietnam as well. Mr. Saunders then joined the US Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, serving 22 years, and retired as the Southeast Region's Assistant Regional Administrator for Management Operations. During his retirement years, he used his gifts of administration to be the Church Administrator of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Grayson, GA, where he also served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and as Chairman of Deacons. He has also been active in the Okinawa Kenjin Kai of Atlanta, a cultural group for persons honoring the Okinawan heritage. His hobby was building military models and was a member of the International Plastic Modelers Society of Atlanta. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Family Life Center of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 2299 Rosebud Road, Grayson, GA, with Reverend Thomas L. Jordan, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the Family Life Center on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of James D. Saunders. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.