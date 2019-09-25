Duluth
James (Ben) Fowler
James Benson (Ben) Fowler, 81, of Duluth, GA died September 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Duluth with Dr. Mark Hearn officiating. Mr. Fowler, a native of Cumming, GA was a member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church Duluth. He was a retired sales representative with the Ford New Holland Company. Prior to returning to his home state of Georgia in 1993, Ben & Reba lived in Charlotte, NC and Culpeper, VA. Preceded in death by his parents, Helen & Glenn Fowler of Cumming, GA, his wife, Reba Vaughan Fowler, he is survived by his son, Bobby Fowler of Suwanee, GA; sisters, Teresa Fowler Bennett of Johns Creek, GA, Jean Fowler Brannon of Smyrna, GA; granddaughters, Raegan Fowler and Avery Fowler both of Suwanee, GA; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. prior to the memorial service at 11:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011, (800)272-3900 www.alz.org.Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
