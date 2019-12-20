Jama Evans

Duluth
Dr. Jama Denice Evans (Egnatz)
Dr. Jama Denise Evans, age 61, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Northside Hospital in Duluth, Georgia. She was born August 3, 1958 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Dr. Charles Dyke Egnatz and Bonnie (Fitzgerald) Egnatz. She was a proud 1982 graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, as well as a 1986 graduate of Washington University School of Dentistry in St. Louis, Missouri.
Jama had a zest for life, an outstandingly kind personality, and was loved by many. She practiced dentistry in Buford, Georgia for over 30 years, building lasting friendships with her patients and office staff. Jama was a valued member of the Buford, Georgia community and she will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Jama is survived by her loving husband, Jerald Evans, her children, Scott and Kate Long, her brothers, Brian, Benjamin, Jason, and Jeff Egnatz, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Jama touched are invited to Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 South Lee Street Buford, GA, from 4 p.m - 6 p.m on Friday December 20, 2019 to celebrate a life well-lived.
