Buford, GA
Jalaine Smith (Dollar)
Jalaine Dollar Smith entered Heaven's gates and into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, October 19, 2019 following a very courageous battle with cancer.
The youngest of Edith and Boyd Dollar's three daughters, Jalaine, 78, was born on March 1, 1941. She graduated from Buford High School, retired from Buford City Hall and was a member of Buford First Baptist Church.
Family meant everything to Jalaine. She was a devoted and adoring wife, a loving and encouraging mother, a doting grandmother and great grandmother.
Jalaine is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Bill Smith of Buford; daughters and sons-in-law, Jill and Ty Talley, Gainesville, Jana and Karl McCranie, Buford; grandchildren, Emily Talley, Gainesville, Austin McCranie, Atlanta, Mason McCranie, Buford and great grandson, Tate Talley-Jones, Gainesville; sister, Laverne Kerlin, Buford; sister-in-law, Ann Kemp, Dacula; and cousin and best friend, Regina Marshall, Buford; nephews, Greg Puckett, Bryan Kerlin, Donnie Kemp, Jeff Kemp and Chris Kemp; and nieces, Nena Bruffey, Amy Reed, Joy Pointer and Debbie Maloof.
She was preceded in death by her mother and daddy, Edith and Boyd Dollar; mother and father-in-law, Bonnie and Dink Smith; sister, Grace Puckett; brothers-in-law, Donald Kerlin, Forrest Puckett, Gene Kemp and Jack Kemp; and sister-in-law, Julia Kemp.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
