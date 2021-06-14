Jacob "Jake" Cardiello

Atlanta, GA Jacob "Jake" A. Cardiello, age 23, of Atlanta, GA passed away June 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Karen Cardiello. He is survived by his father, Joseph Cardiello, Lutz, FL; mother, Kerri and step-father, Bryan O'Kelley, Suwanee, GA; brother, Josh Cardiello, Suwanee, GA; step-sister, Ashley (Matt) Cash, Gainesville, GA; step-brother, Hunter O'Kelley, Monroe, GA; paternal grandpa, Joseph G. Cardiello, Houston, TX; maternal grandfather, Larry A. Ries, Dunedin, FL; maternal grandmother, Linda Ries, Dunedin, FL; step-grandparents, Kathy (Warren "Buddy") Atkins, Yalaha, FL; step-grandparents, Jan (Jerry) Evans Raleigh, NC; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Jacob was born May 31, 1998 in Dunedin, FL. He was a 2016 graduate of Buford High School and a 2019 graduate of University of Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Finance. He was employed with Dematic as a Global Financial Analyst , Atlanta, GA and was previously employed with TK Elevator as a financial analyst for one and a half years. As a child Jake loved baseball and basketball. He then played football at Buford High School. He recently developed a passion for tennis. He was a member of the Theta Chi chapter of Delta Sigma Phi at UGA. Jake was a Christian and grew up attending North Point Community Church/Brownsbridge. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 4450 Hamilton Mill Road, Buford, GA with Pastor Stephen Fountain officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jacob's memory to the Extra Special People Foundation, an organization that was dear to his heart. See link below

https://espyouandme.org/memorial.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.