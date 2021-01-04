Duluth, GA Jack Monroe Davis, age 80, of Duluth, GA, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Northside Gwinnett Hospital - Duluth.
Funeral services for Jack will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather with friends on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jack was born on November 12, 1940 in Atlanta, GA to the late Clinton Davis Sr., and the late Estelle Miller Davis; also preceding Jack is his beloved son, Jack Monroe Jr; brothers, Clinton Davis Jr., and Rudolph Davis.
Jack was a member of First Baptist Church of Duluth. He loved wood crafting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed many trips to the mountains with his beloved wife.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Annette C. Davis; daughters, Cathy Davis Robinson and husband Steve, Susan Davis Lee and husband Chad; grandchildren, Diana Ross and husband Mathew, Jessica Rylee and husband Chase, John Robinson and wife Ansley, and Hunter Lee; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Caden, Brynlan and Beckett; sister-in-law Barnelle Davis, brother-in-law Tommy Christopher, and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
