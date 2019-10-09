Buford
J.W. Henderson
J.W. Henderson, age 96, of Buford, GA passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Henderson and Beulah Cleghorn Henderson; Howard and Dora Cash who raised him; brother, Paul Henderson; sister, Edith Hayes; sister-in-law, Ruby Henderson; and brother-in-law, Ernest Hayes. He is survived by his wife, Ann Turner Henderson, Buford, GA; son, Larry R. Henderson, Duluth, GA; daughter-in-law, Pamela Puckett Henderson, Dacula, GA; two grandchildren, Lisa and Steve Reents, Mableton, GA and Jennifer Leigh Bailey and husband, John, Buford, GA; nephews, David Henderson, Doyle Henderson, Tim Hayes and Doug Hayes; four great grandchildren, Audrey Bailey, Grace Bailey, Dean Reents and Tessa Reents; and several cousins. Mr. Henderson was born October 12, 1922 in Flowery Branch, GA and was a native of Hall County, GA. He was a retired paint supervisor from General Motors Assembly Plant after thirty years of service. Mr. Henderson was a member of the Buford Masonic Lodge No. 292 F & AM, and was a member and Past President of the Buford Lions Club. He was a member and served as an ordained Deacon at Buford Highway Baptist Church where he was a Charter Member. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Buford where he served as President of the Brotherhood. He was an ordained Deacon since 1957. Mr. Henderson was in the Anonymous Program for forty-five years where he helped a lot of people. He enjoyed wood carving as a hobby. Mr. and Mrs. Henderson enjoyed traveling and they visited all U. S. National Parks and traveled into Canada. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Neal Story officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. All Masons are invited to serve as an Honorary Escort. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, October 10th from 2:30 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Buford Lions Club.
