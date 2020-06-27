J. Todd Henderson, 51, of Gwinnett County, Georgia, passed away suddenly at home on June 14, 2020. He is survived by his son Jarrod Henderson (mother Bobbie Ann); his mother Cheryl Henderson; his father Jim Henderson (wife Donna), and his sister Dana Horne (husband Wayne and daughter Kristin) as well as a host of other loving family and friends. An honors graduate of Twin Lakes High School, Todd grew up in Loxahatchee and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where he obtained the rank of Eagle Scout and was elected a Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow. He loved the outdoors and frequently camped, canoed and hiked with the Boy Scouts and with his family. Todd later graduated with a B.S. and M.S. in Agricultural Operations Management from the University of Florida where he was a member of the service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega. Todd was a friend to all and was passionate about helping others. Due to pandemic concerns and regulations, there will be memorial service by invitation at Snellville United Methodist Church on June 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family asks that anyone who would like to offer condolences or share fond memories, please do so by sending them to jim.henderson.bsa@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jarrod's GoFundMe https://gf.me/u/yak98q
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- 17 corrections officers disciplined in death of transgender woman at Rikers Island
- These parents created a 'Common Sense Camp' to teach their kids basic life skills while quarantining
- Jamaica's governor-general suspends personal use of royal insignia over 'offending image'
- Colorado protesters shut down highway calling for justice in the death of Elijah McClain
- National Women's Soccer League players knelt during the national anthem wearing Black Lives Matter shirts
Articles
- Southwest Gwinnett sees county's highest COVID-19 incidence rate as county surpasses 6,600 cases
- Gwinnett deputies assist in locating suspect in arson of Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed
- Gwinnett County Public Schools planning to begin academic year Aug. 5 with in-school instruction — if possible
- Gwinnett County Public Schools not planning to cut or furlough staff because of state funding reductions
- Mother and son graduate from Gwinnett County Public Schools with perfect attendance
- Hate-crimes bill passes out of Georgia legislature
- Wednesday is the last day to pre-register for Georgia Grown To Go Market in Lawrenceville
- At least 17 high school students test positive for coronavirus after a trip to Myrtle Beach
- Gwinnett schools confirms in-school instruction — but also a digital learning option — for beginning of 2020-2021 school year
- Community gathers in Buford to 'Cheer the Blue'
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: $1.75 million Lawrenceville home features 12 private acres, four barns
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — June 22
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from June 15-21
- 12 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - June 23
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for June 21, 2020
- Photos: Community gathers in Buford to 'Cheer the Blue'
- PHOTOS: Second Georgia Grown To Go event in Gwinnett draws hundreds more
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Various agencies come together in Buford to discuss community relations
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.