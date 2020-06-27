J. Todd Henderson, 51, of Gwinnett County, Georgia, passed away suddenly at home on June 14, 2020. He is survived by his son Jarrod Henderson (mother Bobbie Ann); his mother Cheryl Henderson; his father Jim Henderson (wife Donna), and his sister Dana Horne (husband Wayne and daughter Kristin) as well as a host of other loving family and friends. An honors graduate of Twin Lakes High School, Todd grew up in Loxahatchee and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where he obtained the rank of Eagle Scout and was elected a Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow. He loved the outdoors and frequently camped, canoed and hiked with the Boy Scouts and with his family. Todd later graduated with a B.S. and M.S. in Agricultural Operations Management from the University of Florida where he was a member of the service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega. Todd was a friend to all and was passionate about helping others. Due to pandemic concerns and regulations, there will be memorial service by invitation at Snellville United Methodist Church on June 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family asks that anyone who would like to offer condolences or share fond memories, please do so by sending them to jim.henderson.bsa@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jarrod's GoFundMe https://gf.me/u/yak98q

