Calhoun, GA
Rev. J. W. Frachiseur
Rev. J. W. Frachiseur, age 79, of Calhoun, GA and formerly of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lesley and Bernice Wade Frachiseur; sisters, Snowdell Hunt, Beatrice Phillips; and brother, Paul Frachiseur. Rev. Frachiseur is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Shirley Key Frachiseur, Calhoun, GA: children, Brenda and Jeff Mosley, Kingston, GA, Edward Frachiseur, Buford, GA, Dana and Adam Breton, Acworth, GA, Sheila Frachiseur, Calhoun, GA, and Tony Frachiseur, Resaca, GA; thirteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; brother, Billy Ray Frachiseur, Buford, GA; sisters-in-law, Bernice Boggs, Hoschton, GA, Dessie Mae Boggs, Hoschton, GA, Charlotte Key, Hoschton, GA, and Ladonya Nash, Dacula, GA; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rev. Frachiseur was born June 17, 1940 in Lawrenceville, GA. He received his education in the Buford City School System. Rev. Frachiseur was a Baptist minister, loved working with pinestraw and handling junk items. He was a member of Faith Harbor Baptist Church, Auburn, GA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Hog Mountain Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, February 11th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 12th from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of J. Frachiseur as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.