Dacula, GA
Irvin J Perry
PerryIrvin J. Perry age 70 of Dacula, GA, passed away suddenly at his home on December 23, 2019. Born to his parents, Jere and Betty Perry on May 19, 1949, In Fayetteville, PA.
He loved deer hunting with his Dad after Thanksgiving every fall. Working in the yard was his hobby.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Perry, mother, Betty Perry, daughter, Dulcie Perry, son, Clint Perry, step-children, Libby Ahern, Rachel Mitchell and John Williams, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Jere Perry.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Pastor Jon Lewis officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association (PWSA), 8588 Potter Park Drive, Suite 500, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
